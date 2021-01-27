Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ luxurious $20 million mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in multiple-day grand affair in India followed by parties in Los Angeles. Known to be the power couple, they are often seen making appearances together. During this pandemic, Priyanka Chopra completed shifted to their Los Angeles where she and Nick were in quarantined for months before they got back to work at the end of the year. The power couple has one of the loveliest houses in LA. It's a cultural mix between Indian and western vibes and we love it.

Their luxurious Los Angeles home is huge where they live with their adorable pets Panda and Diana who are total show stealer. The couple moved into this huge space worth $20 million, 7-bedroom and 11-bathroom with a swimming pool abode spread over 20,000-square-feet, in Encino, after selling their old house to Tennis player Naomi Osaka.

LOUNGE:

Priyanka Chopra is a busy bee and we know it. But she loves to chill with her pets and her hubby dearest and those turn out to be the best shots ever captured. With swings and neutral cushions and rugs, they make it more warm and homey.

BEDROOM:

Warm white bedrooms with fresh sheets and comforters make it absolutely beautiful. Nick and Priyanka's house is a beautiful mess.

LIVING AREA

Their house is a ball of brightness and it's the best place to get festive. We love their LA shenanigans and their house makes it even better! The giant couch, the grand-esque vibes, everything feels luxurious.

FIREPLACE

They have the perfect setting for cosy vibes!

BACKYARD

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often post pictures with their pets while lounging in the backyard.

MUSIC ROOM

Since Nick Jonas is a musician since his childhood days, he has a dedicated studio at home where he creates his music.

GYM SPACE

We can’t forget that in-house gym space where is often seen working out!

POWDER ROOM

This is where Priyanka Chopra often gets ready and even posts a lot of pictures.

THEATRE ROOM

This is where Priyanka and Nick enjoy movies together.

SWIMMING POOL

Apart from having indoor baskteball court, bowling alley and other amenities, they also had swimming pool attached to their mansion.

GARAGE

Having a huge garage for their several cars, we have seen some glimpses of it through their pictures.

KITCHEN

While it is rare, but Priyanka Chopra has a few times given a peek into their cooking area too.

