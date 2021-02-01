Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif – All the times Bollywood actresses owned the make-up free looks

Who doesn't want to have a flawless beauty like Bollywood beauties, or look half as nice as them at least? Good diets, detailed makeup regimes, lavish treatments, and much more are regular norms for them. It's not like you see an actress without makeup every day.

Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities when they stepped out and killed it with their natural smooth glow completely. We admire these stars for breaking the unrealistic beauty standards!

ANUSHKA SHARMA

It isn't uncommon to see the #NoMakeup look in her field. From red carpet events to casual public appearances, the actress likes to keep things as simple as possible with minimal makeup and opting all the time for fresh looks. Strong colour tees combined with simple denim pants and white shoes seem to prove to be the mantra of Anushka for her trendy airport looks.

ALIA BHATT



It's not very often you see heroines without makeup, but Alia Bhatt without makeup is a regular sight, being the free-spirited millennial that she is.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN



Kareena Kapoor Khan is an ethereal beauty. She often finds it convenient to take a break from makeup.

KATRINA KAIF



Katrina Kaif often likes to post selfies without make-up. Her Instagram feed is filled with such moments where she goes make-up free and showing her regular self.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN



How can we not talk about Aishwarya, when we are talking about natural beauty because undoubtedly, she is the epitome of it. This diva speaks for elegance when completely dolled up. She sometimes opts for a break from her regular decked up look.

