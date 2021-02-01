Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan reveals they tried to contact Vikas Gupta’s family but this is what they had to say

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta had entered the house mid season as a challenger. He had left the house twice in between and was once again eliminated last night. Gupta had also opened up about his strained relationship with his family on the show. Before getting eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan asked him the reason behind spilling family secrets on national television.

Salman Khan pointed out that his family equation was brought up on the show thrice. The first time was when Arshi Khan spoke about how Vikas will always stay alone as his family has disowned him. At this, Vikas had pushed Arshi in the pool, leading to him being asked to leave the house by the makers. Another time, Vikas removed his mic and discussed about himself and his family with Aly Goni. The third time he revealed that he has a loan of Rs. 1.8 crore and his family are being good to him because they indirectly become his heir because of his sexuality.

Salman Khan asked him what was the need to speak about his family issues inside the house, Vikas said that when he was inside the house he could not say anything because he was tied with his thoughts and when he went out he realised that every single thing was affecting him because of his internal emotional turmoil.

Earlier, when Vikas was a part of season 11, he was the one who did not like people talking about outside things in the house. When Salman reminded him of this, Vikas said that he loves his mother and would get affected by one liners like 'tu toh akela hi rahega life mein' (You will be alone in life). He said that he was going through a bad phase mentally and would get triggered by the slightest of comments.

Salman further explained to him about the value of parents. To this Vikas continued that half truth is being told which is leading to false theories. He said that he is unable to explain himself as he tends to eat up words when he is nervous. When Salman asked Vikas if he regrets talking about his family on the show, he said, "I will try to change my habits."

Salman Khan also said that they wanted to know the family's side and had contacted them. However, they refused to discuss family matters on national television.

After this elaborate discussion, Vias Gupta was eliminated out of the house because of less votes.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have a pattern in the game; gives Nikki Tamboli a final warning

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results