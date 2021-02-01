Take cues from Shanaya Kapoor on how to make fashion effortlessly cool

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is quite popular on social media. The star kid has dedicated fanpages to herself. Last week, she made her Instagram account public giving a glimpse into her life. She has made quite a few stylish appearances in Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives with mom Maheep Kapoor. From her Le Ball outfit to her fashionable airport looks and outdoor appearances, the young fashionista has never failed to impress the netizens.

Here are a few looks from her Instagram that have been absolutely killer!

BEACH BABE

Shanaya has a killer body and her curves are dripping finesse. Her beach look is drop dead gorgeous. She was seen dressed in a milk white bikini with a crochet cover-up of the same colour. She accessorized her look with knit bracelets and a white fedora. Take inspiration from one of the youngest girl of the Kapoor clan for your next beach vacation.

MONOCHROME REVOLUTION

Wearing neutral tones is the way to go! It's a trend taking the fashion world by a storm. Shanaya was seen donning a beige outfit. She wore a beige tie up crop top with high waisted pants and a light brown blazer. Quite chill yet chic.

DESI TADKA

We love Indian looks! Shanaya wore one such look and gave it an indo-western twist. She styled a halter neck backless kurti with palazzo pants and that is one look we're digging. We can't wait to style something similar to this for our next traditional outing.

PRINCESS DIARIES

Shanaya was courted by a handsome boy for her Ball appearance in Paris. She looked like a million bucks and in her red gown. She kept her makeup minimalistic was was a dream come true for every girl.

NEON LOVE

Neon is the newest fashion ethusiast. Shanaya was seen dressed in a neon green off shoulder bandeau top with high-waist trousers of the same colour. Her makeup was glowy with a natural blush and rosy lips. We can't wait to style something similar to this and create a statement.

Shanaya Kapoor is already making all heads turn with her fashion. Her last professional venture was that of an assistant director for her sister Janhvi Kapoor's last venture Netflix release Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl.

