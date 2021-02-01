Mouni Roy is epitome of gorgeous in a silver sequin Manish Malhotra saree

Actress Mouni Roy is the epitome of gorgeousness. She changed her career graph from being the beauty of the Indian TV industry to making a place for herself in Bollywood. Her looks are always the talk of the town.

Today, the actress was seen dressed in a silver sequin Manish Malhotra saree with the strappy signature blouse.

Her makeup was impressive as she pulled of the smokey eyes look with wavy hair and a fresh face. She pulled of the glittery glam look with unnatural grace and élan.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the 2019 film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayaan Mukerjee. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

