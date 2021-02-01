Mouni Roy is epitome of gorgeous in a silver sequin Manish Malhotra saree

Actress Mouni Roy is the epitome of gorgeousness. She changed her career graph from being the beauty of the Indian TV industry to making a place for herself in Bollywood. Her looks are always the talk of the town.
Today, the actress was seen dressed in a silver sequin Manish Malhotra saree with the strappy signature blouse.
Her makeup was impressive as she pulled of the smokey eyes look with wavy hair and a fresh face. She pulled of the glittery glam look with unnatural grace and élan.
