Parineeti Chopra to shoot for the first time in her hometown Ambala

Parineeti Chopra is a girl from Ambala who has won over the hearts of Indians worldwide with her acting skills. Though she has shot in several parts of India, interestingly, she has never filmed in her hometown despite wanting to shoot there for years! Looks like her dream is now turning into a reality.
A trade source reveals, “Parineeti is heading to Ambala for a big brand endorsement shoot! It is one of the biggest brand endorsement deals of her career and it’s really a great coincidence that this advertisement will be shot in Ambala! This is the first time that she will be shooting in her hometown and she is obviously ecstatic about the development. Pari will get to be with her entire family after a while and she is looking forward to meeting them.”
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor’s roles in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal revealed
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply