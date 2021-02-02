“I will direct a film soon”, says Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor, the latest debutant who makes his acting debut at 65 with Luv Ranjan’s latest film, says he had no intention of taking to acting. “This happened because Luv insisted. He deputed my children to coax me, and you know I can’t say no to my daughters and son.”

Boney’s secret ambition is in an entirely different direction. “I want to direct a film. I’ve been producing films from the age of 25. That’s when I produced my first film Hum Paanch. I think it’s time I directed a film. It will happen sooner rather than later. In these uncertain times it’s better to do what you want to do rather than to push it to later.”

Boney is currently in Delhi and enjoying every bit of his new experience. “Ranbir Kapoor who plays my son has virtually grown up in front of me. He’s so talented. But I’m not nervous about facing the camera. Maybe the nervousness will come later. Dimple Kapadia who plays Ranbir’s mother is someone I’ve known from even before the time she signed Raj Kapoor’s Bobby.”

Interestingly this is not the first role Boney has been offered. “Many years ago Mr Yash Chopra had offered me Lamhe, the role of Sridevi’s love interest that was played by Deepak Malhotra. I don’t know how serious the offer was. I was tempted to do it so I could be close to her. In fact when Lamhe was being shot in Switzerland I had flown down to meet her under some work-related pretext.”

Why doesn’t Boney write his memoirs? “There are some offers to do so. But I feel my experiences are not yet over. I feel I still have a long way to go.”

