Kangana Ranaut receives backlash for targeting popstar Rihanna as the latter posts about Farmer’s Protests

India is witnessing huge protests from farmers as they have been at the borders of New Delhi for the past few months. This is in regards to the new farm laws. Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna has drawn international attention towards the protests.

A day ago, Rihanna shared a link on the ongoing protests on Twitter on the internet being cut in Delhi and tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Then, young activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted in solidarity and said, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Kangana Ranaut targeted Rihanna for her tweet stating, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Today, in another tweet, Kangana said, “Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar …what is so special about her, well… she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right into the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else.”

Adding to that, Kangana Ranaut posted, “Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools …”

Since the tweets posted online, Kangana Ranaut has received a lot of backlash for calling names and targeting Rihanna.

