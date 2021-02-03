Sonu Sood roped in as the brand ambassador of Redmi India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in as the brand ambassador of smartphone brand Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India. The actor will feature in the brand's latest 'More Power To You' campaign which will promote its Redmi 9 Power device.

Announcing the same, Redmi India took to their verified Twitter handle and wrote, "Now this is what we call a #PowerMove! Extremely proud to join forces for good & welcome @SonuSood to the #Redmi India team!"

Now this is what we call a #PowerMove! Extremely proud to join forces for good & welcome @SonuSood to the #Redmi India team! ⚡️

???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????! Comment your best wishes & join us in welcoming Sonu Sood to the team!???? pic.twitter.com/PqcgWGCTHN

— Redmi India – #Redmi9Power is Here! (@RedmiIndia) February 3, 2021

Recently, Sonu Sood was also seen distributing Redmi smartphones to underprivileged students under the brand’s #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. With the onset of the pandemic, the education process has largely turned online, and to bridge the digital divide, Mi India collaborated with Sood to launch the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative.

Through the initiative, the brand reportedly plans on donating Redmi smartphones to thousands of students across the country. It also encourages people to be a part of bettering a child's future by donating their smartphones which are in working condition at the Mi Centres. The second hand phones will be refurbished before they are passed on.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court dismisses Sonu Sood’s plea against BMC notice over alleged illegal construction

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results