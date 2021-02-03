Sonu Sood roped in as the brand ambassador of Redmi India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in as the brand ambassador of smartphone brand Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India. The actor will feature in the brand's latest 'More Power To You' campaign which will promote its Redmi 9 Power device.
Announcing the same, Redmi India took to their verified Twitter handle and wrote, "Now this is what we call a #PowerMove! Extremely proud to join forces for good & welcome @SonuSood to the #Redmi India team!"
???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????! Comment your best wishes & join us in welcoming Sonu Sood to the team!???? pic.twitter.com/PqcgWGCTHN
Recently, Sonu Sood was also seen distributing Redmi smartphones to underprivileged students under the brand’s #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. With the onset of the pandemic, the education process has largely turned online, and to bridge the digital divide, Mi India collaborated with Sood to launch the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative.
