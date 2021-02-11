“The pandemic has left me feeling touristy in my own hometown”, says Sapna Thakur of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Zee TV recently launched a heart-warming narrative Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which depicts the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli) who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their ‘happy family’. Together, they have vowed to be the glue, that will fill the cracks developed between their parents, Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi).

Popular actress Sapna Thakur is seen essaying the grey character of Samaira in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and although she plays a negative role, the actress is quite a sweetheart. The actress was recently seen being all touristy in her hometown Chandigarh since she went there for the first time after the pandemic.

Talking about her vacation Sapna said, “I visited my family after almost a year because of the covid situation, and there’s nothing better than meeting your family and spending quality time with them after being in a different city all by yourself. It was so much fun to be all touristy in my own hometown and explore the city like a child. I went street shopping with my family, visited lakes, went for a boat ride with them and clicked many pictures, had the yummy and hygienic Golgappe, Chole Bhature, Dahi Bhalle and goes without saying makke di roti and sarson da saag on the streets of Chandigarh. We also celebrated my niece’s birthday as I missed her previous birthdays, and she was extremely upset with me because of that. I am sure everyone who stays away in a different city must have missed being with their families. Now, when things are getting better and we can finally go visit them, I cannot express in words what it feels like to be home.”

Well, we are sure everyone can relate to how Sapna feels and we too cannot wait to meet people who we have been away from during the pandemic! In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to witness how Samaira locks Shubra’s son Rishi in a room, and how Shubra will save her son from this withering behaviour of Samaira?

