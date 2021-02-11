Ananya Panday’s little black one-shoulder dress with comfy sneakers is ideal for Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday is winning hearts ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. While she has multiple films in her kitty, her fashion choices are very trendy.

Today, Ananya Panday posted on Instagram calling out all the single ladies. She's the brand ambassador for the shoe brand, Skechers. She is seen donning a black bodycon number. She styled a black one-shoulder dress with white chunky sneakers with beige outsoles. She looks ready for a party and all set to make jaws drop and eyes pop with this look!

She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair on one side in a side partition, keeping it clean and mess-free. She accessorized her look with massive gold hoops adding the much-needed sparkle to the black outfit. She looked hot in this black look and we can't wait to recreate something like this for our next dinner date or for all the singles out there, a perfect pick for your Valentine's Day outing with your buddies and girlfriends!

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The flick is all set for a theatre release and across 5 languages.

She is also going to be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next directorial venture.

Instagram वर ही पोस्ट पहा

Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday) ने सामायिक केलेली पोस्ट

