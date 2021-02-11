Ananya Panday’s little black one-shoulder dress with comfy sneakers is ideal for Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday is winning hearts ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. While she has multiple films in her kitty, her fashion choices are very trendy.
Today, Ananya Panday posted on Instagram calling out all the single ladies. She's the brand ambassador for the shoe brand, Skechers. She is seen donning a black bodycon number. She styled a black one-shoulder dress with white chunky sneakers with beige outsoles. She looks ready for a party and all set to make jaws drop and eyes pop with this look!
On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The flick is all set for a theatre release and across 5 languages.
She is also going to be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next directorial venture.
