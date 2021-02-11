Here’s how Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina Dilaik’s help

With less than two weeks left for the finale of Bigg Boss 14, the ticket to finale task of yesterday’s episode turned aggressive in no time. The contestants were at each other’s throats to win the task and when Devoleena Bhattacharjee destroyed Nikki Tamboli’s barrel after listening to Paras Chhabra’s advice of targeting the latter, things got heated pretty quickly.

As Rubina Dilaik was announced the winner of the task, Bigg Boss made it clear that she cannot be a finalist since she was nominated for the entire season. Handing a special power to her, Bigg Boss allowed her to pick a contestant to send to the finale. On thinking upon it, Rubina Dilaik gave the ticket to finale to Nikki Tamboli, making her the first finalist of the season. While the two rejoiced, Nikki Tamboli has been one of the closest friends of Rubina Dilaik in the season.

Nikki Tamboli was also the first contestant to be made permanent by the toofani seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan.

