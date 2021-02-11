Disha Parmar to visit Bigg Boss 14 on Valentine’s Day to surprise Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar, who has still not disclosed her answer to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, will soon be appearing in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Disha had taken to her Twitter to announce that she has sent her answer back to him, and Rahul’s mother also revealed that they will be looking at wedding dates in June. As per the latest reports, Rahul Vaidya will be receiving a pleasant surprise on Valentine’s Day as Disha Parmar will be making an entry into the house.
