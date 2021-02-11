Disha Parmar to visit Bigg Boss 14 on Valentine’s Day to surprise Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar, who has still not disclosed her answer to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal, will soon be appearing in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Disha had taken to her Twitter to announce that she has sent her answer back to him, and Rahul’s mother also revealed that they will be looking at wedding dates in June. As per the latest reports, Rahul Vaidya will be receiving a pleasant surprise on Valentine’s Day as Disha Parmar will be making an entry into the house.

Even though Disha will not stay back in the house, she will be seen for a few hours and will hopefully get some quality time with Rahul Vaidya. While Rahul will be on the receiving end of this surprise, we can’t wait to see what his reaction will be. When fans asked Disha why she did not turn up in the house as a supporter, she asked them to understand her point of view of not letting Rahul lose focus on the game, as a result, a fellow singer Toshi has made his way as Rahul’s supporter.

Well, how excited are you to see Disha and Rahul reunite? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

