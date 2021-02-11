Jacqueline Fernandez to start the shoot for Bachchan Pandey next week in Jaisalmer

It's no surprise that Jacqueline Fernandez has a packed schedule and her next project in line is Bachchan Pandey. The actress will be flying down to Jaisalmer to join Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and rest of the cast on sets.

The film is a Sajid Nadiadwala production, featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon along with the lovely Jacqueline will be in Jaisalmer this whole month until first week of March. The shooting for Bachchan Pandey will then resume in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, "Jacqueline will fly off to Jaisalmer by mid-next week, and join the team of Bachchan Pandey for the shoot from the next week. She will be canning some important scenes of the film with Akshay and other members of the cast,” adding further that they will be shooting till the first week of March before calling it a wrap on the outdoor schedule.

While others in the cast had kick-started shooting for the film early January, in an extensive shoot schedule. Jacqueline is shooting back to back for multiple projects and will be joining the film team in a week.

The actress' role in the film is something no one has any information about, while Kriti's character will be essaying the role of an aspiring filmmaker and Akshay will be playing the role of a gangster who aspires to become an actor and Arshad's character is the protagonist's friend.

The film is speculated to hit the screens in January 2022 and that's when the mystery of the diva's character will be unravelled. Jacqueline is in continuous shoot mode starting with Bhoot Police, Kick 2 and now Bachchan Pandey, we are inspired by the actress and her dedication as she hops from one set to another like it's her routine.

