Applause Entertainment announces biopic on Ramalinga Raju

Based on a book adaptation of Kinshuk Nag's book ‘Double Life of Ramalinga Raju’ that was published in 2009, Applause Entertainment has announced a biopic on the life and alleged crimes of Ramalinga Raju, the former CEO of Stayam Computer Services accused of embezzling money from the company to the tune of Rs. 7136 crore .

The bio-pic will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Says Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, “Viewers are intrigued by biopics. Stories of real people and what they’ve done are always fascinating to watch. Also, many have witnessed this story unfold in front of their eyes, through the medium of news. Thus, to be able to get an insider view is definitely an exciting prospect for the viewers. We believe the adaptation of Kingshuk Nag’s book will certainly make for a compelling watch. We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor who will be helming this project for us. An engineer turned filmmaker who hails from the very land this story comes from, Nagesh is uniquely positioned to understand the nuances and direct this series.”

Director Nagesh Kukunoor said, “The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju has been an interesting read and I am delighted to be a part of this visionary project. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment during City of Dreams and I now look forward to once again embark on a new journey – this time with a riveting biopic thriller.”

Author Kingshuk Nag commented, “I am elated about Applause bringing alive the exciting story basis the book. The audio-visual medium allows other aspects and layers of the story to be told in a nuanced and engaging manner. Applause’s creative reputation and success assures an exciting series ahead which will take viewers behind the scenes of all the intriguing going-ons at one of India’s leading IT firms of the time.”

