Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger to release on September 9, 2021

The highly-awaited action film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday finally gets a theatrical release date. According to an announcement made on February 10, Ananya and co-producer Charmme Kaur teased that they will be announcing the date on February 11 at 8.14 am.
Liger is arriving in theatres on September 9, 2021. Karan Johar unveiled a new poster and the tweet read, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."
All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy #PuriJagannadh @charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/gglrG3AmPb
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2021
The most-awaited film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho, is the stunt master for the film.
ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares, “I still have the same friends I had when I was four years old”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply