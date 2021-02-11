Movie theatres stare at empty seats; no Bollywood releases slated for February and March

The Coronavirus cases and casualties might have dwindled drastically. This doesn’t mean audiences are rushing back to movie theatres with stars in their eyes and popcorn bags in their hands. Far from it. Movie theatres all across India wear a bleak barren look, like a ‘kabristan’ as Salman Khan aptly put it.

And it’s not going to get any better in February or March. Shocking as it may sound; there are no fresh releases to be put into movie theatres.

“How long can we survive on leftovers?” a source from one of the leading multiplex chains bemoans. “We are running dubbed version of Master to empty theatres. It is a hopeless situation.”

The greed of producers to grab quick bucks offered to them by OTT platforms has effectually shut off all possibilities of a revival in the movie business. As for hopes being raised after the success of two South Indian films Master and Krack in January is concerned, producer Sheetal Talwar says it was a false hope. “Vijay’s fan clubs in Tamil Nadu made Master a hit. And Ravi Tejaa’s fans in Andhra and Telangana made Krack a hit. The same audience won’t return for another actor’s release.”

With no hope of revival in fortunes, movie theatres in India are looking at the despondent possibility of closing down again. Unless something completely unexpected happens.

