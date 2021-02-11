John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain Returns set to release on February 11, 2022

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor are set to star in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel. The film was officially announced on February 11, 2021. Titled Ek Villain Returns, the film stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as the leading lady. Along with the title, the release date was announced – February 11, 2022.

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ek Villain Returns set to release on February 11, 2022

Sharing the announcement poster, John Abraham wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."

Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! ????#EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022@ektarkapoor #BhushanKumar @mohit11481 #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @balajimotionpic @TSeries #BalajiMotionPictures pic.twitter.com/tARGGj0L4L

— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 11, 2021

Ek Villain Returns is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

