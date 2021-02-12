ED raids actor Armaan Jain’s residence; summons him for questioning in a money laundering case

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. Reportedly, the central agency raided his South Bombay house early on Tuesday morning but ended their search in a couple of hours owing to the news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise.

Armaan lives with his mother in their Peddar Road apartment. Reports state that the actor and his mother were allowed to attend the funeral proceedings and last rite rituals of Rajiv Kapoor.

After the raid ws completed Armaan was reportedly summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with Tops Grup-a private security firm- and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. The actor is close friends with Sarnaik's son, Vehang, who is also facing investigation in the case. The two reportedly had exchanged messages regarding some business and financial transactions.

Reportedly, the ED wanted to question the actor about the commission amount generated through Tops Grup and the MMRDA deal.

