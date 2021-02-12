Shame Shame Shame On Jeep

What were those Jeep executives thinking when they pulled Bruce Springsteen’s Super bowl Jeep ad from YouTube and admonished his behavior so QUICKLY? Talk about cancel culture. Springsteen is a national icon and deserves time and fair consideration. The DWI arrest situation seems to be more a matter of opinion than actual facts so far. At the very least, Bruce deserves to be found guilty BEFORE he is condemned. He is not Marilyn Manson.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results