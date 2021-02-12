Dr Dre: Not As Smart As We Thought

Music mogul Dr Dre (said to be worth $800 million) showed an astonishing lack of common sense when he was photographed with this dinner date at BOA Steakhouse. That’s Dre in the white sneakers behind Apryl Jones in the black bra. Not a smart move, considering Dre is in the middle of a very expensive divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. Nicole filed in June and made some highly unflattering charges against her husband. The big issue in the divorce is division of property – Nicole accused Dre of lavishing money on mistresses and hiding assets. This photo can only inspire the already irate Nicole to “take him to the to the cleaners” – as they used to say… Bad timing.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results