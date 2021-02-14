Valentine’s Day Special: Ranbir Kapoor compliments Anushka Sharma’s kissing; Tiger Shroff on his chemistry with Disha Patani

Over the years, Bollywood has given its audience some amazing on screen pairings whom we ship when it comes to love. Some of the actors have also taken this love offscreen as well. But, today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we decided to revisit some of the most romantic quotes said by Bollywood celebrities during their interviews with Bollywood Hungama while promoting their films.

Ranbir Kapoor is known for doing films which are coming of age with a romantic angle in them and has always made us fall in love with his performance. Apart from his onscreen charm, he is all lovely towards his co-stars during interviews. In 2017, while promoting Jagga Jasoos with co-star Katrina Kaif, he said, “I am a Katrina Kaif encyclopedia, ask me anything about her.” Further praising Katrina, he said, “Even if I would lose, I would be victorious. There is a lot of joy in losing to Katrina. Being such an ardent Katrina Kaif fan and encyclopedia, I was pegged to win. I was the favourite. The odds were against her. She does not know much about my life. It's not worth knowing. But it's worth knowing about her and I know everything and there's still so much to know and learn and understand. I will continue in my pursuit of knowing Katrina even more and even deeper and all the layers.”

Meanwhile, while promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushka Sharma he was asked about who is a better kisser among Anushka and his other co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “I haven't kissed Aishwarya. So, I would really like to kiss Anushka more. I think Anushka's a damn good kisser.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s real life lady love Alia Bhatt was asked during an interview in 2019 to dedicate a song for Ranbir. “I would like to dedicate a Brahmastra song that is not out yet,” she said.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are two other onscreen pairs who have set the screen on fire with their chemistry. The two who are rumoured to be dating in real life have worked together in Baaghi 2 and a music video. A few years back, Tiger while talking about his onscreen chemistry with Disha said, “We are very comfortable with each other even off screen. So somewhere I think that definitely helps. But I love all my co-stars and they are all brilliant. Disha is another brilliantly talented girl . I am very thankful to be working with all of them.”

Well, Tiger was not lying when he said he loves all his co-stars and shares a warm bond with all. The actor who has shared screen with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi and Baaghi 3, was asked to propose to Shraddha in 10 seconds and the Heropanti star delivered some of the most romantic lines. “I will keep you safe, I will keep you warm. You can trust me forever. I will take care of your family as well,” Tiger said looking at Shraddha.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are not only the biggest celebrities of Bollywood but also the most loved couple. The two after dating for nearly six years tied the knot in 2018. In an interview with us while promoting Ramleela (2013), their first film together and the sets on which their love story began, Deepika spoke about her chemistry with Ranveer on screen.

“I think it is very very organic. None of it can be created. That is probably the only thing a director cannot direct. It is something that should come from the comfort level two actors share with each other. I have always said that I think a large part of it comes from the dialogues, the kind of moments the writer has written between the two characters. A film is all made up of the energies that two actors bring. The film is looking the way it is or it has a certain kind of energy because of what he and I bring to this film and so I think that is where the chemistry comes from. It comes from the comfort level we share with each other . But most importantly, we can have chemistry but if you don't have a director who can capture that well then it's pointless,” she said.

Watch the complete video here:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she expresses her love for Ranbir Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results