Bhumi Pednekar brings Valentine’s Day cheer among underprivileged kids in Rishikesh

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has her heart in the right place. Bhumi, who is currently shooting in Rishkesh for Badhaai Do, decided to spread some love this Valentine’s Day in the city. The actress wanted to bring cheer among underprivileged kids by providing a healthy, hearty meal and joined hands with an NGO, PANKH, for the same. Bhumi provided a lavish meal for about 100 kids associated with this NGO.

Bhumi learnt that PANKH, which literally means wings, is committed to bring about transformation in the lives of those living in slum and rural areas in Rishikesh. She was thoroughly impressed with their set-up and how deeply they are invested for the upliftment of kids from this strata. The kids were overjoyed receiving this surprise gift and wished Bhumi well.

Shivangi says, “I am student of Pankh the creative school. I have seen many of your films and I remember your first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha which was shot in Rishikesh where our school is located. I would like to say thank you Bhumi ma’am and we love you.”

Simran from Pankh says, “I am a very big fan of yours and I have seen so many films of yours like SKA, Toilet and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. They were really amazing and also sent a stronger message to the society. Thank you.”

An overwhelmed Bhumi says, “It’s all about spreading love! The children at Pankh made my Valentine’s special. Thank you for all your kindness and warmth towards me, my Valentine’s!”

