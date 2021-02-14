Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller Bridge to star in upcoming Amazon Original series Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Amazon Studios announced on February 13 that the award-winning writers, producers, and actors Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will create and star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a new series based on the 2005 New Regency film. Glover and Waller-Bridge will also serve as executive producers, with co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), who will serve as showrunner, and executive producers Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency), and Jenny Robins (Wells Street Films).
“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe, and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”
The 2005 feature film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, from New Regency and starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, grossed $487 million worldwide during its release.
Francesca Sloane is currently under an overall at Amazon Studios, where she is also developing a series based on Anais Nin’s erotic fiction.
