Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda champion the cause of conserving food on Valentine’s Day

Hunger and food crisis have been longstanding issues that have plagued the world. Addressing the cause of food conservation, actor Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda headline a powerful video campaign for The Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds volunteer organization that works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate. This video releases on Valentine's Day, a day that witnessed a staggering amount of food wastage. For the special day of love, The Robin Hood Army has envisaged the cause of #SpreadLoveShareFood.
Interestingly, the thought-provoking video has been conceptualized by Mukul's 14-year-old nephew, Neel Menon. The video was made by the young filmmaker as part of a school project dealing with the United Nations' sustainable development goal of zero hunger. Featuring Rasika and Mukul, the video conveys that one-third of the food produced globally is wasted.
On the work front, Rasika and Mukul have collaborated with each other for a short film entitled Banana Bread, and their upcoming feature film Fairy Folk is currently under production.
