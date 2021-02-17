Parineeti Chopra reigns supreme in all-black outfit and smokey makeup for The Girl On The Train promotions

Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to make a blockbuster debut on OTT platform with her movie The Girl On The Train which is the remake of Emily Blunt’s film, is kicking off the promotions in style. The digital premiere of the movie is on 26th February on Netflix.

Parineeti is completely engaged in the promotions of her movie as she kicks off the first week with winter fashion. Now, she has become more experimental with her choices and certainly gives us major fashion goals.

In her latest pictures on Instagram, she is wearing a whole black outfit from head to toe, as all-black outfits often make you look fierce! Donning a high neck black pullover sweater, she pairs it up with black leather pants! Let's not take our eyes off from her black peep-toe stilettos! Her glamorous smokey eyes which made her look bold! She completed her look with her hair tied in a messy ponytail.

The look is styled by Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal. Parineeti's caption says “Only 10 days left” and of course we can't wait to see her most daring performance!

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next star as Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Animal.

