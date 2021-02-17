Akshay Kumar mourns the demise of Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar; remembers him as a smiling young man passionate for food

Bollywood character actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. He was found hours after he posted a suicide note on his Facebook account.

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to express grief over the demise of his co-star from the film Kesari. Akshay shared a picture of Sandeep form the film and said that the news is heartbreaking and also asked people to seek help if they ever feel low.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul Folded hands," Akshay wrote.

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar ’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul ???????? pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ

Sandeep Nahar is known for his character roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari. In his post on Facebook, he also spoke of his troubled relationship with his wife. He had tied the knot two years ago.

Reportedly, the cyber cell is probing his Facebook account since he posted his suicide note on the platform.

