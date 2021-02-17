Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in white crop top and bikini bottoms 

Ananya Panday has been quite the sensation on social media ever since her debut film in 2019. In just two years, she has become a quintessential millennial style diva. In her recent post, she steals our breath away!
Seen in a white sleeveless crop top and a vintage painting designed high waist bikini bottoms from Shivan and Narresh, Ananya Panday tied her hair up in a beautifully messy ponytail, and slight flicks falling onto her face. "go play ur video games," she captioned one of the posts.
