Disney’s Cruella trailer stars Emma Stone as the notoriously fashionable villain

The wait is over! The much-awaited trailer of Disney's Cruella trailer features Emma Stone as the brilliant, bad, and little mad notoriously fashionable villain Cruella de Vil. The trailer gives a glimpse of her face off with Oscar winner Emma Thompson.
The all-new live-action feature film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.
Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.
