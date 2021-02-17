Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh or Malaika Arora – whose gym look would you want in your wardrobe?

These days gym looks are highly trending and our B-town actors are going head over the heels with this trend. From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora, these gym enthusiasts leave no chance to flaunt their gym looks. Maybe there is some

Such gymaholics Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh and Malaika Arora were spotted today post their workout session and you have to check out there dapper gym looks.

Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, spotted leaving her gym where she was wearing black track pants and a yellow turtle neck top. She kept it all simple with a top bun and complete the whole gym vibes she carried a big bag. As always Ananya Panday was looking all frsh and fit.

Today, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted outside her yoga classes where she was dressed in black track pants and brown sports bra. To finish off her look, she did a messy bun and was looking all positive and dazzling as always.

Fitness queen Malaika Arora was also seen hitting off the gym on Wednesday where this time she decided to opt for a grey gym co-ord. She kept her hair tied up as a bun, and most importantly no look is complete without a mask these days. So she wore a black mask which added a bit of classy element to her gym look, like as always she was looking absolute stunner.

