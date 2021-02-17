Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent in Raw Mango sheer and vibrant pink saree at Dia Mirza’s wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari is a glowing beauty! She never fails to impress the audience with her acting! The actress attended the intimate wedding ceremony of her close friend Dia Mirza with Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week.

For the wedding, she was spotted looking like a breath of fresh air in a Raw Mango pink saree with golden work worth Rs. 24,800. She styled with a V-shaped neckline pink blouse with golden zari details worth Rs. 13,800 from the same brand. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi.

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for mininal makeup with dewy finish, blush cheeks and poker straight hair with pink lips. She kept the styling minimal with huge golden kundan danglers from Anita Dongre’s collection worth Rs. 12,000 with golden kadas. Most importantly, she didn't forget to add a small bindi for a desi touch!

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Telugu film V and Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. She will next be seen in The Girl on the Train also starring Parineeti Chopra which will be released on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

