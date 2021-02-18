Karan Johar introduces Uri’s Dhairya Karwa as the third talent of Dharma Cornerstone Agency 

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been announcing new talents who are joining Dharma family. These are some of the breakout stars of 2019 and 2020 who have shown immense potential with their performances. After Bulbbul's Triptii Dimri and Guilty's Gurfateh Pirzada, the third talent of the Dharma Cornerstone Agency is Uri – The Surgical Strike's Dhairya Karwa.

Taking to Instagram to share the introduction video, Karan wrote, "Join me in welcoming @dhairya275 to the #DCASquad! He has a vibe that can captivate you in an instant! Having already earned rave reviews for his performance in #URI, he’s raring to prove his talent once again."

Elated about joining the Dharma family, Dhariya said, "It all starts with a thought. Manifestations are real. You are seeing one. Thrilled, ecstatic and grateful to be a part of the #DCA family. Raring to work harder and entertaining you all. Here we go!."

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Rajeev Masand, former journalist, now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone's latest venture – Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

