Ayushmann Khurrana gets Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds’ action director for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek

Acclaimed film-maker Anubhav Sinha is pulling all stops to ensure his next, Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana stands out in terms of scale. The poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann, has teamed up with Anubhav once again post their incredible success with Article 15 and it seems the versatile actor has got Shah Rukh Khan and Ryan Reynolds’ action director, Stefan Richter, who is designing the action scenes in the film!

Stefan is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography. He has earlier designed action sequences for Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, Ryan Reynolds in the high octane The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Even Ajay Devgn got him to design the breath-taking action scenes in Shivaay and he brought the class to the action choreography in Salman Khan’s Kick 2. Ayushmann is thrilled to collaborate with this genius action-man and he disclosed the association through his social media by posting an image of Stefan on the sets.

When questioned, Ayushmann says, “Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give audiences a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big-scale action movies around the world.”

The actor adds, “With his craft, Anek’s action sequences will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan is making me do something that is extremely new for me. As an artiste, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I’m really enjoying.”

