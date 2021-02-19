Deepika Padukone joins the viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend with her own version

The internet has often found ways to make anything become a trend – whether it is fashion or a random dialogue. These days, a blogger's words in an accent 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' has become a huge rage on social media. From Randeep Hooda to Shahid Kapoor, everyone has followed the suit. Now, Deepika Padukone has joined the bandwagon and posted her version of it.

Deepika Padukone shared a collage of her childhood picture in which she was seen riding a toy horse. The caption on the photo read, "Yeh hum hai, Yeh hamara ghoda hai, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is a busy bee. The actress will soon kick off the schedule of Pathan in Dubai with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham. She will next star in Shakun Batra's directorial, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, 83 and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and The Intern remake.

