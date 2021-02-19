“When I started getting work I realised that ‘Oh! I like this’”, says Sunayana Fozdar of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Every actor in a way has carved his own pathway in which some succeed and some don't. But what stays constant is their struggle which in a way has been the center point of a major section of people from all walks of life. In the same parlance, actress Sunayana Fozdar shares her inspirational story with all the readers.

The actress shares "I didn't really think about it as a career initially. When I was a child artist, I was picked up by the director Kundan Shah for an ariel ad. But honestly, when I started getting work in the process itself only I realized that 'Oh! I like this.' It was never that I had to really try for it. But my real struggle started after I started getting work. After I did a show, I realized that I like being in front of the camera, I like the lights, etc. But as my career grew and when I started doing television, and after my first show ended the struggle began from there to sustain myself as an actor. Also, I am very thankful to my family who has kept me secured emotionally which helps me to keep myself motivated during my lows."

On the professional front, the actress has been a part of some really phenomenal shows in the past like Santaan, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka, Belan Waali Bahu and is currently seen as Anjali in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

