Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Got Lucky

Who knew Eddie Murphy had such a gorgeous daughter? Eddie has so many kids that Bella Murphy, 19, almost got lost in the shuffle. She’s always wanted to act, so Eddie auditioned her and cast her to play his character Prince Akeem’s audacious daughter in Coming 2 America, debuting on Amazon Prime March 5. Eddie says it took almost 25 years to make a sequel to Coming to America because he was so worried that the sequel might not live up to the popular original.

Photo: Essence

