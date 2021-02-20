Shanaya Kapoor hops onto monochrome sweatsuit trend donning Beyoncé and Adidas’ latest collection ICY PARK  

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is making waves on social media. She was the latest star kid who made her Instagram account public after Aryan and Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. From fashion shoots to chill scenes, her Instagram feed is swoon-worthy.

In her latest post, Shanaya Kapoor has hopped onto the monochrome sweatsuit trend while flaunting Beyoncé and Adidas's third Ivy Park collection called ICY PARK.

Aptly titled ICY PARK, the collection brings the streets to the slopes, infusing alpine-ready silhouettes with classic streetwear elements to deliver an array of apparel, footwear, and accessories that champion all forms of creative self-expression.

Shanaya Kapoor sports a pink hoodie worth $95 and cargo pants worth $110 from the collection. Keeping the rosy tone makeup with pink lips and highlighted cheeks, the young starkid looks fabulous.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor was one of the assistants on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

