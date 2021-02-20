Priyanka Chopra is ‘endlessly grateful’ to get featured in New York Times’ bestseller list with ‘Unfinished’

Actress Priyanka Chopra released her memoir 'Unfinished' a week ago to commemorate 20 years in the entertainment industry. In the book, she gives details of her personal life, dating, films, and more! Now, the actress is 'endlessly grateful' as her memoir is featured in New York Times' bestseller list.

The White Tiger actress took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Soooo this happened…in less than a week… The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in The Matrix 4 and the upcoming romantic drama Text for You. She has begun prepping for Amazon Prime Video series Citadel which stars Richard Madden.

