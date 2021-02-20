Ahead of the finale, Bigg Boss 14 contestants get emotional after watching their journey in the house

Bigg Boss 14 contestants have come a long way. With Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya being the finalists, Bigg Boss decided to applaud them for making it to the finale and the contestants couldn’t help but get emotional at the appreciation. The contestants couldn’t help but break down in tears.

Starting with Rubina, Bigg Boss appreciated how she came on the show to save her marriage and how she is now one of the strongest contestants. Coming to Aly Goni, Bigg Boss said that there might be a lot of people who play for themselves, but he’s the only one who came to play for his friend Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul Vaidya was called a lone wolf who made it to the top, while Nikki Tamboli was highly appreciated for being the first contestant to get confirmed in the show as well as being the finalist. Coming to Rakhi Sawant, Bigg Boss appreciated that she has entertained the viewers from day one and congratulated her for being one of a kind.

Take a look at the promos right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read: Bharti Singh says she has seen Rakhi Sawant’s husband on a video call

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results