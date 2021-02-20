Disha Patani looks like a sultry beauty dressed in a bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit

Disha Patani's pictures from her best friend's wedding are raging with hotness and oomph. One of the most gorgeous desirable actresses of B-town who has managed to take some time out from the preps for her upcoming film.

Looking ravishing hot in the embellished blue dress with open tresses and blue smoky eyes, Disha was in attendance for the wedding and is now back in town to resume her prep. The actress did her own makeup and hair and looked absolutely stunning in the look. Keeping it as classy as ever, Disha Patani flaunted her toned curves. Take a look at it right here.

Working hard and through schedules for her upcoming films, Disha has a pipeline of big buck films. Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2 which is a Mohit Suri directorial. The actress will be reuniting with the director after Malang.

