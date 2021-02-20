GOT7’s ‘Encore’ expresses the desire to continue the passion for music

GOT7 is back? No, they never left. Starting the new era of music, popular South Korean pop group has kicked off their journey with the melodious track 'Encore'.
The music video spans few days spent with members JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom at a recording studio as they create memorable moments together while recording the track. From dancing around in the studio to sharing a meal, the seven members showcase their brotherhood in the video. This was filmed before Mark Tuan moved back to the US. The song is composed by Jinyoung, and Trippy.
GOT7 has found new representations for their solo careers whilst continuing to promote as a group! In 2020, GOT7 dropped two albums 'Dye' along with 'Not By The Moon' lead track and 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' with two music videos 'Breath' and 'Last Piece'.
