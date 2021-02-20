GOT7’s ‘Encore’ expresses the desire to continue the passion for music

GOT7 is back? No, they never left. Starting the new era of music, popular South Korean pop group has kicked off their journey with the melodious track 'Encore'.

The music video spans few days spent with members JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom at a recording studio as they create memorable moments together while recording the track. From dancing around in the studio to sharing a meal, the seven members showcase their brotherhood in the video. This was filmed before Mark Tuan moved back to the US. The song is composed by Jinyoung, and Trippy.

"To us that we are experiencing for the first time / Everything about you was a gift / We will sing for you, we will sing for you / Encore Encore / We will sing for you / Even if the world ends," the septet croons in the track wanting to continue the passion for music, take this journey with GOT7 forward and share this strong bond with fans (Ahgase/IGOT7). The septet desires to send across a message of love and hope that will continue to sing for their fans in the future as they've always been by the group's side in all ups and downs, happiness and sorrows!

GOT7 has found new representations for their solo careers whilst continuing to promote as a group! In 2020, GOT7 dropped two albums 'Dye' along with 'Not By The Moon' lead track and 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' with two music videos 'Breath' and 'Last Piece'.

ALSO READ: GOT7's Yugyeom joins AOMG and his introduction dance video was a fiery performance on 'Franchise' by Travis Scott, Feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results