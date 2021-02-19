Sherlyn Chopra pleads for protection from arrest at Bombay High Court after session court rejects anticipatory bail in obscenity case

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has pleaded protection from arrest in the Bombay High Court after Mumbai session court rejected her anticipatory bail application in the obscenity case. The HC will hear the matter on February 22. The actress has been charged with obscenity for creating "adult content" for a pornographic website. The Mumbai Police said that it will not arrest the actress until Monday.

In her application, Sherlyn clarified that she had made the said content for a subscription based international website and that she herself is a victim of piracy. “It is highly incompetent to expect a self-made woman to produce adult content for a select group of international subscribers and then publish the same content on free porn websites and other portals so as to make it easily and freely available for mass viewing,” her application further read.

The complaint was filed with the cyber cell by Madhukar Keni, a retired Customs and Central Excise Officer who alleged that some websites published obscene content on the internet. The complainant further alleged that on typing Sherlyn Chopra on google several obscene videos came up. He downloaded these videos and presented it to the police as proof. The cyber cell verified the complaint and then registered an offence against the actress.

While rejecting Sherlyn's anticipatory bail, the Mumbai sessions judge court said that "face to face interrogation is required". The court did observe that the videos were not uploaded by Chopra but the court felt that it is her responsibility to register her grievance before the police if her videos are uploaded without her permission. Observing this, the court rejected bail and said that it is up to the investigating officer to investigate the allegation and whether there is any agreement in between Sherlyn Chopra and the service operator, who shot the obscene videos and uploaded them on the internet.

