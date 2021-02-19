Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller Bellbottom to release on May 28, 2021 

Actor Akshay Kumar's film had become the first one to complete the filming of Bellbottom amid the pandemic in 2020. While the entire schedule was shot in Scotland, the cast and crew followed utmost safety guidelines in order to finish off the shooting within the schedule. Now, the makers have announced the release date of the most awaited espionage thriller.

Pooja Entertainment has locked the release date Bellbottom and will release it in cinemas on 28th May 2021. The film is the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment Bellbottom Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

ALSO READ: YRF announces Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to release in theatres during Diwali 2021, not Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results