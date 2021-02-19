Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled next with Luv Ranjan to release on March 18, 2022

It's confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled next which is being helmed by Luv Ranjan is set to release during Holi, March 18, 2022. The shooting of the film commenced in Delhi in January 2021. The film stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. A huge set was created as the cast shot indoor family scenes in the lavishly mounted set.
It is a love story directed by Luv Ranjan and marks the acting debut of Boney Kapoor.
