Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor to release on July 9, 2021

Bollywood is getting back on its feet amid the pandemic and theatrical releases are being decided for upcoming films. Amongst the movies that will see theatrical release is Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.
The film is set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures.
