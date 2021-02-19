Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action entertainer Afghan produced by Anushka Sharma

Aditya Roy Kapur who left the fans drooling over his physique in Malang, has decided to stick to the action-drama genre for a little while longer. Malang was also the film that broke his romantic hero’s image and portrayed him like a full-fledged action hero. All set to star in Ek Villain 2 and Om: The Battle Within, Aditya Roy Kapur will reportedly be seen in Anushka Sharma’s next production venture titled Afghan. The film is being said to be a full-on action entertainer and the brother-sister duo, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma have found the perfect person to star in their upcoming massy and commercial film.

As per the reports, Anshai Lal, who also directed Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri will be helming the film. Afghan will also mark Clean Slate Films’ first venture in the action genre and given Aditya’s recent image, the film looks perfect for the banner and the actor. While the Sharma siblings wanted a commercial and massy film to enter the genre, they also wanted it to be unique like their previous projects. Slated to go on floors in May, Aditya Roy Kapur immediately gave a positive nod to the film after the narration.

Other details regarding the star cast of Afghan are awaited.

