Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action entertainer Afghan produced by Anushka Sharma

Aditya Roy Kapur who left the fans drooling over his physique in Malang, has decided to stick to the action-drama genre for a little while longer. Malang was also the film that broke his romantic hero’s image and portrayed him like a full-fledged action hero. All set to star in Ek Villain 2 and Om: The Battle Within, Aditya Roy Kapur will reportedly be seen in Anushka Sharma’s next production venture titled Afghan. The film is being said to be a full-on action entertainer and the brother-sister duo, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma have found the perfect person to star in their upcoming massy and commercial film.
Other details regarding the star cast of Afghan are awaited.
Also Read: Makers of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OM: The Battle Within build a kilometer long set for high octane action sequences
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply