Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s baby boy’s name revealed by Bharti Singh

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently had a baby boy and the couple has been enjoying their new parenthood. After they announced the pregnancy, Anita and Rohit had been making multiple posts about it and the pictures and videos left their fans in awe of the couple. From a fancy Beyonce-like photoshoot to an adorable baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor, the couple enjoyed their pregnancy to the fullest.

Even though Rohit Reddy posted pictures and videos soon after becoming a father, the name and the face of the baby were not revealed. This was until Bharti Singh accidentally revealed the name of the baby, Aaravv Reddy. Anita and Rohit sent across hampers announcing that their baby now has his own Instagram page but there aren’t any posts on the page so far. Bharti took to her social media to thank the couple for the hampers which held the baby’s name.

Well, baby Aaravv Reddy is surely going to have a massive fan-following soon enough!

