Himanshi Khurana becomes the first female Punjabi singer to feature at the Billboard of New York Times Square

Himanshi Khurana has become quite the name in the industry after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actress and singer is known for her stellar performance on the show and soon after that, she started dating Asim Riaz. Their relationship has been in the news since their days in the reality show and the couple is oh-so-in-love. After starring in multiple music videos after Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has taken it up a notch and has sung the song ‘Surma Bole’.

If the video wasn’t enough, Himanshi Khurana has become the first female Punjabi Singer to feature on the Billboard of New York Times Square. While this is a huge feat for the singer, her fans have been going gaga and sending across their love for her. Himanshi took to her Instagram to share a picture and video of the Billboard and wrote, “Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne……….. jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the ????????Ludhiana to new york time square #surmabole #himanshikhurana”.

Take a look at them right here.

