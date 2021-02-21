Saif Ali Khan informs about Kareena Kapoor Khan and their newborn baby boy’s health

Earlier this morning, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby boy and the couple is ecstatic. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had announced their pregnancy during the lockdown last year and the couple has been receiving a lot of wishes from their fans and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked almost throughout her entire pregnancy and had even urged other women to continue to do so.

While there aren’t a lot of details out yet, Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last night and the news of their baby boy was out this morning. Kareena and Saif have decided to keep their second baby away from the limelight of social media unlike their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan who is clearly a social media star. Appreciating all the love and care they have received so far, Saif Ali Khan released a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

