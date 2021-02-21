Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to release on April 14, 2022

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will next be seen starring in horror comedy Bhediya which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Marking the third film after Stree and Roohi in the horror comedy genre, the fans are super excited to see Varun Dhawan expand his horizons. Announcing the release date of the film, the makers are elated for their upcoming venture.
Bhediya will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
